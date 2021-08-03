Tata Motors announces hike in passenger vehicle prices

Tata Motors announced that effective 3rd August, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model.
The company will offer protection from the price increase to vehicles that will be retailed on or before 31st August 2021.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 August 2021. Shares of Tata Motors rose 0.97% to settle at Rs 296.80 yesterday.
Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.
