Dr. Lal PathLabs resumes uptrend; adds over 61% this year

Dr. Lal PathLabs surged 4.54% to end at Rs 3716, as the scrip resumed its uptrend after a day's pause.
The stock had declined by 4.77% to closed at 3,554.55 on Friday (30 July 2021).
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 61.05% while the benchmark Sensex has added 10.89% during the same period.
Dr. Lal PathLabs had announced its earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 during market hours on Friday.
The diagnostic services provider reported 370.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.7 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 28.4 crore in Q1 FY21.
Revenue increased by 128.1% YoY to Rs 606.6 crore during the quarter. As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and revenues have increased by 57.1% and 40.7%, respectively.
Normalised EBITDA increased by 268.7% to Rs 199 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY21. Normalised margins were at 32.8% as on 30 June 2021 as against 20.3% as on 30 June 2020.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 179.3 crore, up by 370% from Rs 38.1 crore in Q1 FY21.
Interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share has been approved by the board of the company.
Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services. As on 31 March 2021 the company has 231 clinical laboratories, 3,705 patient service centers (PSCs) and 9,247 pickup points (PUPs).
