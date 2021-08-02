Coal India July 2021 production nos. jump 14% to 42 million tonnes

-
-
The state-run coal major announced production and offtake numbers for July 2021 on Sunday, 2 August 2021.
On a provisional basis, the company's coal production rose 14.1% to 42.6 million tonnes in July 2021 as against 37.3 million tonnes in July 2020. The coal major's offtake surged 16.7% to 50.5 million tonnes in June 2021 as against 43.3 million tonnes in June 2020.
On a consolidated basis, the state-run coal major's net profit slipped 0.79% to Rs 4,588.96 crore on 4.24% decrease in sales to Rs 24,510.80 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.
Shares of Coal India rose 0.42% to Rs 143.85 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 143.10 to Rs 145 so far.
