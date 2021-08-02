NMDC July 2021 production gallops 40% to 3.06 MT

The state-owned miner's iron ore production climbed 39.72% to 3.06 million tonnes (MT) in July 2021 from 2.19 MT in July 2020.
NMDC's iron ore sales jumped 28.01% to 3.29 MT in July 2021 from 2.57 MT in July 2020. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 August 2021.
On a consolidated basis, NMDC's net profit surged 717.15% to Rs 2,835.54 crore on 114.83% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,847.57 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.
Shares of NMDC lost 0.58% to close at Rs 180 on BSE. As on 23 July 2021, the Government of India held 60.29% stake in the company.
