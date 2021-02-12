PNC Gomti Highways achieves financial closure for NHAI road project in UP

PNC Infratech announced that PNC Gomti Highways (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) has received communication from National Highways Authority of India on 12 February 2021 confirming the achievement of Financial Closure for road project in State of Uttar Pradesh.

The project entails the Four laning of Jagdishpur - Faizabad Section from km 47.930 (Design Chainage km 47.800) to km 107.680 (Design Chainage km 108.020) of NH-330A in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 1530 crore.

