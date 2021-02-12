Board of Godrej Industries approves diversification into housing finance and NBFC businesses

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Consumer witnesses stable demand trends in Q3
Board of Godrej Industries approves enhancement of limit of CP issue
Godrej Properties acquires land for new project in Kalyan, Mumbai
Godrej Consumer Products allots 4,788 equity shares under ESOP
Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 12.78% in the December 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 12 February 2021Godrej Industries announced that Godrej Housing Finance (GHFL), a company owned by the Godrej Family through Anamudi Real Estates LLP (Anamudi), has recently obtained a license to operate as a Housing Finance Company. To pursue the opportunity in housing finance business, the Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has approved the proposal of acquiring shares of GHFL from Anamudi, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.
Keeping in mind the commercial and regulatory considerations, it is also proposed that part of the non-retail lending opportunities could be pursued through another subsidiary of the Company, i.e., Ensemble Holdings and Finance (EHFL), a non-banking finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India.
From structuring flexibility and value consolidation perspective, it is proposed that GHFL and EHFL would be held through an intermediary subsidiary of the Company. It is proposed to acquire the shares of Pyxis Holdings (Pyxis) from Anamudi.
Accordingly, the Board has approved acquiring 95% stake in Godrej Housing Finance through a subsidiary of the Company, i.e., Pyxis, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The Board has approved the acquisition of and further investment in Pyxis. The Investment in Pyxis is subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Pyxis will acquire shares of GHFL and EHFL subject to the approval of the Reserve bank of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU