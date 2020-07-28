Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bollore as new JLR CEO

Bollore succeeds Prof Sir Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of non-executive vice chairman of Jaguar Land Rover plc.

Thierry Bollorhas been appointed to the role of chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, effective 10 September 2020. Bollorhas extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

Tata Motors posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,671.25 crore in the Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1,153.46 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales during the quarter fell 27.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 61,949.39 crore.

Tata Motors, part of the $110 billion Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 4.57% to Rs 106.35. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 102.20 to Rs 107.20 so far.

