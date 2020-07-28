Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, RPP Infra Projects Ltd, HSIL Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2020.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd lost 9.57% to Rs 19.85 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1407 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd crashed 7.55% to Rs 64.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd tumbled 6.77% to Rs 52.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 886 shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd pared 6.67% to Rs 54.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54982 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd plummeted 6.42% to Rs 42.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40622 shares in the past one month.

