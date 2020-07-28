Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2020.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2020.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd crashed 7.11% to Rs 207 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10541 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd tumbled 6.22% to Rs 52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 124.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13292 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 278.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5006 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd corrected 4.98% to Rs 126.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46576 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)