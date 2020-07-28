Volumes jump at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

-
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 10.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares
Welspun India Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 July 2020.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 10.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.71% to Rs.168.60. Volumes stood at 86447 shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 54.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.15 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.33% to Rs.37.15. Volumes stood at 37.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd notched up volume of 26.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.23% to Rs.190.20. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40678 shares. The stock rose 1.42% to Rs.336.45. Volumes stood at 78460 shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.49% to Rs.292.45. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.
