Tata Motors-DVR leads gainers in 'A' group

WABCO India Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd and Granules India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2020.

WABCO India Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd and Granules India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2020.

Tata Motors-DVR soared 8.30% to Rs 60.65 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

WABCO India Ltd surged 7.11% to Rs 7352.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 862 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd spiked 6.20% to Rs 80.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd exploded 5.57% to Rs 246.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9429 shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd spurt 5.46% to Rs 364.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)