Volumes spurt at WABCO India Ltd counter

WABCO India Ltd saw volume of 4238 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 28.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 150 shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2020.

WABCO India Ltd saw volume of 4238 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 28.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock slipped 0.27% to Rs.6,855.10. Volumes stood at 45 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 21.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34652 shares. The stock rose 1.77% to Rs.200.70. Volumes stood at 39542 shares in the last session.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 9.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13958 shares. The stock rose 9.19% to Rs.96.25. Volumes stood at 11494 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 5.48 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82512 shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.328.35. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 50208 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9964 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.562.30. Volumes stood at 31911 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)