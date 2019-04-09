Karda Construction update on Project Hari Nakshatra Phase I

-
Karda Construction has completed the RCC work of residential Building A of Project Hari Nakshatra Phase I amounting to Rs. 9 crore approx against the construction work order of Rs. 18.92 crore awarded by Shree Sainath Land & Development (India).
The project is being jointly developed with Viva Highways Limited, a group company of Ashoka Buildcon.
