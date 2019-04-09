Board of Focus Suites Solutions & Services approves increase in authorised capital

The & Services at its meeting held on 09 April 2019 has approved the following -

Increase in of the company from 15,00,00,000 to 25,00,00,000.

Issue and 1,15,00,000 equity of face value of Rs 10 each on preferential allotment basis to non promoters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)