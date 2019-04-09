JUST IN
Board of Focus Suites Solutions & Services approves increase in authorised capital

The Board of Focus Suites Solutions & Services at its meeting held on 09 April 2019 has approved the following -

Increase in authorised capital of the company from 15,00,00,000 to 25,00,00,000.

Issue and allot 1,15,00,000 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each on preferential allotment basis to non promoters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
