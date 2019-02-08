Tata Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motors-DVR, Union Bank of India, Steel Authority of Ltd and Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2019.

Motors Ltd crashed 17.66% to Rs 150.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR tumbled 13.98% to Rs 81.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of lost 6.67% to Rs 73.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

slipped 6.28% to Rs 45.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Ltd shed 6.25% to Rs 3.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

