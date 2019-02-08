Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Media Ltd, and India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2019.

tumbled 19.98% to Rs 67.1 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 821 shares in the past one month.

lost 17.37% to Rs 1.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14173 shares in the past one month.

Media Ltd crashed 15.42% to Rs 3.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9009 shares in the past one month.

corrected 14.92% to Rs 4.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2941 shares in the past one month.

India Ltd pared 14.13% to Rs 388. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 424 shares in the past one month.

