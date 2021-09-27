Tata Motors Ltd Spurts 2.36%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.15%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 13.89% over last one month compared to 7.58% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 7.38% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.36% today to trade at Rs 325.45. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.15% to quote at 23745.41. The index is up 7.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd increased 2.02% and Ashok Leyland Ltd added 1.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 36.93 % over last one year compared to the 61.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 13.89% over last one month compared to 7.58% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 7.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 360.65 on 15 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.15 on 24 Sep 2020.

