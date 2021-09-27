CRISIL assigns 'AAA' to the subordinated debt of ICICI Lombard

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Lombard receives IRDAI approval for scheme of arrangement
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends final dividend
Volumes jump at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd extends winning streak
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd extends gains
-
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to subordinated debt issue (also called a hybrid instrument) of the company.
CRISIL Ratings said that the rating centrally factors in ICICI Lombard's strategic importance to, and expectation of the continued support from, ICICI Bank.
The rating also reflects the company's leadership position among private sector general insurance companies, its healthy capitalization with expected sustenance in high cushion in solvency ratio over regulatory minimum and, sound investment quality.
These strengths are partially offset by modest albeit improving underwriting performance, the credit ratings agency said.
ICICI Lombard is one of India's largest private sector general insurance companies based on gross direct premium. Its parent - ICICI Bank, which is one of the largest private sector banks in the country, holds 48.1% stake in the company as of 23 September 2021. ICICI Lombard (by virtue of its scheme of arrangement with Bharti Axa) had a pro-forma market share of 9.4% and a branch network of over 276 branches as of 30 June 2021.
The company reported 61.9% fall in net profit to Rs 151.63 crore on a 20% rise in total income to Rs 3,414.09 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.63% to end at Rs 1588.20 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU