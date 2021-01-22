Tata Motors Ltd Spurts 3.79%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.37%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 78.16% over last one month compared to 17.15% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.58% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd gained 3.79% today to trade at Rs 301.45. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.37% to quote at 23679.15. The index is up 17.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd increased 2.19% and Bajaj Auto Ltd added 2.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 28.1 % over last one year compared to the 19.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 7.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 73.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 301.8 on 22 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

