Tata Motors may slide after dismal Q3 result

reported consolidated net loss of Rs 26992.54 crore in Q3 December 2018 as compared to net profit of Rs 1198.63 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income rose 4.37% to Rs 77582.71 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

In a separate announcement made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019, in January 2019 were 43,733 vehicles, down 10.9% compared to January last year. Strong sales of E-PACE, IPACE and refreshed and Sport were more than offset by continuing market weakness in and the run out of the Evoque, ahead of the introduction of the all new Evoque later this quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated net profit grew 19.7% to Rs 712.22 crore on 21.2% rise in net sales to Rs 5175.26 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit rose 13.8% to Rs 300.07 crore on 10.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2827.40 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

reported net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in Q3 December 2018 against a net profit of Rs 617.29 crore in in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 8.46% to Rs 5503.06 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

Gillette India's net profit fell 8.1% to Rs 53.99 crore on 16.7% rise in net sales to Rs 475.66 in Q2 December 2018 over Q2 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

CEAT said that the company has commissioned the commercial production of the the Truck Bus Radial (TBR) Tyres at the expansion phase of the yesterday, 7 February 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

said it is receipt of an 'Order' from the Office of the of GST & Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate, demanding the payment of Service Tax along with Penalty aggregating to Rs 46.04 crore along with interest under section 75 of the Finance Act, 1994. The company would contest the demand and would be filing an appropriate appeal against the Order within the stipulated period. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

