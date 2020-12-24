Tata Motors spurts as JLR remains unaffected by issues at UK ports

Tata Motors jumped 4.43% to Rs 176.70 after the company reassured that recent issues at UK ports have had no immediate impact for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Reassuring stakeholders, the auto major on Thursday said: "Jaguar Land Rover has comprehensive contingency planning and actions in place to respond to ongoing COVID challenges and disruption. This is subject to constant review.
Recent issues at UK ports have had no immediate impact for Jaguar Land Rover. Our guidance of improved growth, profitability and cash flows in second half of the year continues to hold."
Shares of Tata Motors tumbled recently after the media reported about a new mutant strain of Coronavirus, which is allegedly even more transmissible, is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. The stock lost 6.26% in three days to settle at Rs 169.20 yesterday, from its close of Rs 180.50 on Friday (18 December 2020).
Tata Motors is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.28 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 175.76 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 18.4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 52,839.02 crore. The luxury brand JLR brings in most of Tata Motor's revenue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU