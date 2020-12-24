Asahi India Glass Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, BEML Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, BEML Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2020.

Asahi India Glass Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 286.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 91100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7877 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd spiked 12.47% to Rs 340.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24516 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd soared 10.85% to Rs 1018.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56168 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd advanced 9.01% to Rs 164. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1284.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd spurt 8.77% to Rs 86.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)