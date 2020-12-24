Zee Media to raise Rs 250 cr through NCDs

The board of Zee Media Corporation approved the terms of raising upto Rs 250 crore thorugh non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The board of Zee Media Corporation on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, approved the terms of raising of fund through issuance and allotment of up to 2,500, 9% p.a. unrated, unlisted, secured, redeemable NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par, aggregating to upto Rs 250 crore in one or more series, on a private placement basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Media Corporation reported a net profit of Rs 18.53 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 126.46 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales rose 9.2% to Rs 149.61 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation gained 0.32% to Rs 6.19 on BSE. Zee Media Corporation is a media company with presence in the national and regional news genre.

