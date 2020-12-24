Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Panama Petrochem Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd and Orient Bell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2020.
Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 17.87% to Rs 179.1 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54123 shares in the past one month.
Panama Petrochem Ltd spiked 10.49% to Rs 103.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40880 shares in the past one month.
Damodar Industries Ltd surged 10.14% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6251 shares in the past one month.
Creative Eye Ltd jumped 9.85% to Rs 3.68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3681 shares in the past one month.
Orient Bell Ltd rose 9.16% to Rs 186.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4490 shares in the past one month.
