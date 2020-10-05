Tata Motors total vehicles sales rise 5% in Q2

The auto major on 1 October 2020 said its total vehicles sales rose 5.09% to 1,10,379 units in Q2 September 2020 compared with 1,05,031 units in Q2 September 2019.

The auto major's total domestic sales jumped 37% to 44,444 units September 2020 over September 2019. The total domestic sales rose 13% to 1,06,888 units in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell 11% to 24,910 units September 2020 over September 2019. The total CV sales declined 29% to 55,487 units in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicles business unit, Tata Motors said, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle domestic sales in Q2FY21 at 52,094 units was ~23% lower than Q2FY20. However, it was significantly higher than the previous quarter (Q1 FY21) on the back of gradually increasing demand and improving supply situation. In September'20, the sale at 23,245 units was 38% higher than last month while being 4.3% below September'19. Offtake was higher than retail, as we prepare for sequential improvement in retails in the coming months. Our BSVI products are receiving very good response from customers, as these deliver on the promise of better earnings potential across applications, along with enhanced comfort, connectivity and performance.

Total passenger vehicle (PV) sales spurted 162% to 21,199 units September 2020 over September 2019. The total PV sales climbed 112% to 54,794 units in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors said, PV industry witnessed recovery in Q2FY21, supported by festive sales in some regions and continued benefit from pent-up demand across the country. In September 2020, wholesales were higher than retail ahead of the festive season. Despite challenges owing to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving. Tata Motors PV business posted a wholesale of54,794 units in Q2FY21, which is 112% growth as compared to Q2FY20. For September 2020, wholesale of 21,199 units was 163% higher than Sep 2019. This steep growth is attributed to increased demand for all our products in the 'New Forever' range. The company also sold 924 EVs in Q2FY21, with an encouraging response received for Nexon EV.

The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,438 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than net loss of Rs 3,698.34 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 31,481.86 crore, falling 48% from Rs 60,830.16 posted in Q1 FY20.

Tata Motors, part of the $110 billion Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Shares of Tata Motors were up 0.52% to Rs 134.20 on BSE. The stock has spurted 111% from Rs 63.60 hit on 24 March 2020.

