Tata Motors advances after good sales in August

Tata Motors rose 2.13% to Rs 153.60 after the company's total sales increased 13.4% to 36,472 vehicles in August 2020 from 32,166 units sold during August 2019.

Total domestic sales jumped 21.6% to 35,420 units in August 2020 from 29,140 units in August 2019.

While the total commercial vehicles sales declined by 28% to 17,889 units, the total passenger vehicles sales surged 154% to 18,583 in August 2020 over August 2019.

Tata Motors, part of the $110 billion Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8438 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than net loss of Rs 3,698.34 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 31,481.86 crore, falling 48% from Rs 60,830.16 posted in Q1 FY20.

