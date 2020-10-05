Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 128.92 points or 1.54% at 8494.58 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.6%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.22%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.84%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.38%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.09%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.79%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.72%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.17%), moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 443.26 or 1.15% at 39140.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 132.85 points or 1.16% at 11549.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.75 points or 0.45% at 15037.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.1 points or 0.28% at 5004.12.

On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)