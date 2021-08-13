Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat

-
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power has successfully commissioned 100 MW Solar Power project at Raghanesda Solar Park, Gujarat.
This project is another landmark for TPREL, as in the first year of its operation, the 100MW plant is expected to generate 255 million units.
The installation will reduce 200,000 tonnes of carbon emission every year. Raghanesda Solar Park, located in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, is one of the biggest solar parks in the country.
This project was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).
With this addition of 100 MW, the total installed capacity of TPREL will be 2,797 MW with 1,865 MW of Solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1,234 MW of renewable projects under implementation.
