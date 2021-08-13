Zydus Cadila receives final approval for Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules in the strength of 0.375 g, (US RLD: Apriso).

Mesalamine Extended-Release capsules are indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in adults.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

