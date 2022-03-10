Arvind gains on resumption of operations at its Ankur facility

Arvind rose 2.30% to Rs 117.90 after the company announced that it has resumed operations at its Ankur unit (in Ahmedabad, Gujarat) following a disruption of operations due to disconnection of effluent discharge connection in the unit.

Arvind's revenue and EBIDTA reduced by approximately Rs 40 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively (most of which was during January & February 2022). Ankur unit contributed 5% of the consolidated revenue and 6% of the consolidated EBIDTA of the company for financial year ending 30 March 2021.

The net profit of Arvind Fashions reported was at Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. The sales rose 30.36% to Rs 1,007.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 773.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Arvind is one of the largest textile companies in India. The company is end-to-end supply chain partner to the world's leading fashion brands.

