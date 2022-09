Tata Power Solar Systems to set up 125 MWp floating solar project

Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) of Rs 596 crore for setting up a 125 MWp floating solar project from NHDC.

NHDC, had invited bids early this year for this project at the Omkareshwar reservoir in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

It will be one of the India's largest floating solar power projects.

