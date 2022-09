Navkar Urbanstructure updates on Dividend

Post Stock Split

The Board of Navkar Urbanstructure on 30 May 2022 has proposed the final dividend of 1% i.e. Rs.0.10 per Equity share of Rs.10 each for the FY 2021-22. The face value of the Company stands changed from Rs.10 to Rs.2 w.e.f. 23rd June 2022 pursuant to stock split approved by on 1 June 2022 through postal ballot.

Due to which the dividend stands changed from Rs.0.10 per equity share of Rs.10 each to Rs.0.02 per equity share of Rs.2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)