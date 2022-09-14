Navkar Urbanstructure updates on Dividend

-
-
Post Stock SplitThe Board of Navkar Urbanstructure on 30 May 2022 has proposed the final dividend of 1% i.e. Rs.0.10 per Equity share of Rs.10 each for the FY 2021-22. The face value of the Company stands changed from Rs.10 to Rs.2 w.e.f. 23rd June 2022 pursuant to stock split approved by on 1 June 2022 through postal ballot.
Due to which the dividend stands changed from Rs.0.10 per equity share of Rs.10 each to Rs.0.02 per equity share of Rs.2 each.
