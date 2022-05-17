Tata Power ties up with Hyundai Motors to expand EV charging infrastructure

-
-
Tata Power has entered into a strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor India to build a robust EV charging network and accelerate the adoption of EVs across India.
Under the partnership, Tata Power will install Tata Power EZ Charge fast chargers (DC 60 kW) at HMIL's existing 34 EV dealer locations across 29 cities along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL's EV customers. The association will make Tata Power and HMIL key contributors to the expansion of charging infrastructure.
Currently, all 34 HMIL dealer locations are equipped with AC 7.2 kW chargers, and the company aims to expand the fast charging infra network across its pan India dealerships. This new partnership will be of tremendous benefit to customers as the vehicle charging time of a DC 60 kW charger is much lesser than AC 7.2 kW charger. DC 60 kW charging stations will enhance customer convenience.
