RBL Bank raises USD 100 mn through issuance of Tier 2 notes

RBL Bank has completed its first issuance of Basel III compliant unsecured and subordinated Tier 2 Notes aggregating to US$ 100 million with a tenor of 117 months to United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), America's development finance institution.
The Tier 2 issuance increases the Bank's Total Capital Adequacy Ratio to 17.85%, enhancing the Bank's overall capital adequacy.
This is DFC's first investment in Basel III compliant Tier 2 Notes in India
