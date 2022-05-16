SJVN signs MoU for development of 490 MW Arun-4 project in Nepal

SJVN has signed a MoU for development of 490 MW Arun-4 project in Nepal today. The Project will be developed in JV mode by the Company and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) with the company having majority share and is expected to generate around 2100 Million Units of energy per annum. The expected cost of this project situated in Sankhuwasabha District Province - 1 of Nepal is Rs.4900 crore.

This is the 3rd project of the Company on Arun River basin. Two other projects, i.e., 900 MW Arun-3 and 669 MW Lower Arun are already being developed by the Company. With signing of this MoU, the Company will have portfolio of three projects in Nepal having total capacity of 2059 MW.

These projects will assist the Company in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)