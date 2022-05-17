JUST IN
Titan receives credit ratings action from Brickwork Ratings

Titan Company has received credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings as under:

Commercial paper (Rs 1500 crore) - BWR A1+ (reaffirmed) Cash credit (Rs 550 crore) - BWR AAA/ Stable (reaffirmed) WDCL (Rs 450 crore) - BWR A1+ (assigned) Gold metal loan/ gold loan (including proposed Rs 510 crore) (Rs 5000 crore) - BWR A1+ (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, May 17 2022. 09:45 IST

