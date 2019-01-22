JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Power wins two awards at 58th Association of Business Communications Annual Awards

Capital Market 

Tata Power was awarded two awards at the 58th Association of Business Communication (ABCI) annual awards. Tata Power received the awards for its excellence in Web Communication (Category 9) and Multimedia CD ROM based presentation (Category 26).

The win emphasized Tata Power's excellence in business communications and upholds its performance on successfully communicating with its stakeholders and customers through various modes of communication.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:50 IST

