Tata Power wins two awards at 58th Association of Business Communications Annual Awards

Tata Power was awarded two awards at the 58th Association of Business Communication (ABCI) annual awards. Tata Power received the awards for its excellence in Web Communication (Category 9) and Multimedia CD ROM based presentation (Category 26).
The win emphasized Tata Power's excellence in business communications and upholds its performance on successfully communicating with its stakeholders and customers through various modes of communication.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU