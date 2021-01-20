Tata Steel BSL gains on turnaround Q3 performance

Tata Steel BSL added 0.91% to Rs 44.15 crore after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 913.19 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 501.50 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter rose 16.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,501.20 crore. Total expenditure dropped 10.6% to Rs 4,256.75 crore while the interest outgo declined by 14.5% to Rs 360.93 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 913.48 crore in third quarter. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 501.50 crore in the same period last year. Tax expense in Q3 FY21 was Rs 0.29 crore.

Tata Steel BSL, a subsidiary of Tata Steel is the largest manufacturer of auto-grade steel in India.

