Emami Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd and Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2021.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd spiked 12.47% to Rs 106.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3333 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 134.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34612 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd soared 8.48% to Rs 49.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5333 shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd gained 8.42% to Rs 400.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3462 shares in the past one month.

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR advanced 7.91% to Rs 1.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18697 shares in the past one month.

