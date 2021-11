Tata Steel BSL to merge with Tata Steel

Pursuant to NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

The Board of Tata Steel BSL at its meeting held on 02 November 2021 has taken on record the order dated 29 October 2021 of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel and Tata Steel BSL into and with Tata Steel.

In accordance with the Scheme of Amalgamation, Tata Steel will issue and allot to those shareholders of the Company whose names would appear in the Register of Members on the Record Date, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each of Tata Steel, for every 15 (fifteen) equity shares of the face value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two) each held by such member in the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)