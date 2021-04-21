Tata Steel Long Products reports Q4 PAT at Rs 340 cr

On a consolidated basis, Tata Steel Long Products reported a net profit of Rs 339.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 133.23 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Consolidated revenue from operations surged 53.40% to Rs 1,546.74 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The company's total expense was reported at Rs 1,179 crore during Q4 FY21, higher than Rs 1,026 crore in the same period last year. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 383.18 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 132.48 crore in Q4 FY20.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The Q4 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 20 April 2021.

TSLP is one of India's largest merchant sponge iron manufacturers. The company is engaged in the production of sponge iron by direct reduction method of iron ore and power generation from waste heat.

Shares of Tata Steel Long Products rose 3.10% to close at Rs 834.20 on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)