Tata Steel Ltd soars 3.56%

Ltd is quoting at Rs 486.15, up 3.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.75% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in and a 17.78% spurt in the Metal index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 486.15, up 3.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. Ltd has dropped around 8.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2807.25, up 3.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 485.65, up 3.46% on the day. is down 15.75% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.78% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 4.99 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)