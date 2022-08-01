Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 3.2%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.78%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 27.22% over last one month compared to 18.58% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.21% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 3.2% today to trade at Rs 111.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.78% to quote at 18513.22. The index is up 18.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.71% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 11.89 % over last one year compared to the 9.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 27.22% over last one month compared to 18.58% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14.94 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 153.46 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.71 on 23 Jun 2022.

