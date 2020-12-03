Tata Steel Ltd stays well supported

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 622.8, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.42% gain in the Nifty Metal.

The stock is quoting at Rs 622.8, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 54.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 30.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 174.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 624.05, up 2.94% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 52.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

