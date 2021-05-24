Tata Steel, ONGC in action after Sensex rejig

Tata Steel will replace ONGC in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex effective Monday, 21 June 2021.

Tata Steel was down 1.74% to Rs 1093.10 and ONGC was down 0.22% at Rs 112.45 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, AU Small Finance Bank (up 0.13%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.19%) and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 0.59%) will replace Bosch (up 0.59%), LIC Housing Finance (down 0.05%) and TVS Motor Company (up 0.45%) in the S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 index and the S&P BSE 100 index.

Further, AU Small Finance Bank (up 0.13%) will replace RBL Bank (up 0.70%) in the S&P BSE Bankex.

The Sensex was up 245.84 points, or 0.49% at 50,786.32.

