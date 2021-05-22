Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all plants from May 24

The two-wheeler major announced that it is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, 24 May 2021.

The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants in Gurugram and Dharuhera located in Haryana and at Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand from 17 May.

Hero said that the other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India namely Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from 24 May. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from 24 May.

In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world. The company said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year. The two-wheeler major reported 39.4% jump in net profit to Rs 864.97 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 620.71 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 39.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8685.97 crore.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 0.71% at Rs 2,885.60 on Friday.

