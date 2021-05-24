UCO Bank's board to consider fund plan for FY 2021-22

UCO Bank informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 27 May 2021 to consider and approve equity capital raising plan for the financial year 2021-22.
The fund raising will be through various modes such as Follow on Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Preferential issue etc.
The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 May 2021. Shares of UCO Bank rose 1.36% to settle at Rs 12.70 on Friday, 21 May 2021.
UCO Bank is a commercial bank. Its segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. It offers personal banking, corporate banking, international banking and rural banking services.
As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 94.44% stake in the bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU