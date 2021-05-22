Amara Raja Batteries Q4 PAT jumps 38% to Rs 189 cr

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 PAT spurts 18% to Rs 194 cr
Amara Raja resumes production following High Court orders
Board of Amara Raja Batteries approves change in company secretary
Amara Raja Batteries receives closure notice for two plants
Amara Raja Batteries resumes operations at its plants in Andhra Pradesh
-
On a consolidated basis, the automotive batteries maker's net profit jumped 38% to Rs 189.38 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 137.30 crore in Q4 FY20.Revenue from operations rose 33% to Rs 2,102.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 45% to Rs 258.79 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The company recorded a decent revenue growth in Q4 FY21, which was aided by strong volume growth in both automotive and industrial applications across all customer segments. These sectors witnessed better than expected demand in the last two quarters of the last financial year, resulting in emerging industry needs and a stronger market demand. Consequently, Amara Raja has been keeping manufacturing operations at the optimum capacity utilisation levels while following strict employee health and safety measures, owing to the Covid second wave.
Jayadev Galla, vice chairman & MD of Amara Raja Batteries said, "We have managed to perform better than the previous year despite the very challenging and uncertain environment during the fiscal year gone by. The last quarter of FY21 witnessed strong growth across all segments. While the second wave of Covid and the resultant lockdowns currently being enforced are creating unpredictability in the product off take, we are working to ensure the product availability across all market is taken care of by dynamically managing the supply chain. We continue to take all possible measures to safeguard health and well-being of our employees in the current pandemic situation."
He added, "Our capacity augmentation projects are being implemented as per schedule in anticipation of strong revival of economic activity in the country in the near term. While the short-term challenges posed by the second wave of Covid are being addressed with agile organisational processes, we remain focused on preparing ourselves for the future opportunities in both the energy storage and mobility energy application, by participating in advanced cell technologies and creating sustainable products."
The company posted a 2.11% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 646.83 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared to Rs 660.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations increased 4.54% to Rs 7,149 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Meanwhile, the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.
Amara Raja Batteries is one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries rose 0.12% at Rs 791.65 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU