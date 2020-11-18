Volumes jump at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 50 cr via NCD issue
Prism Johnson receives credit ratings for proposes NCD issue
Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Adani Gas gains on fund raising plans
Board of Prism Johnson approves divestment of its 51% stake in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company
-
Prism Johnson Ltd saw volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32095 shares
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Gas Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 November 2020.
Prism Johnson Ltd saw volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32095 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.83.65. Volumes stood at 23987 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20276 shares. The stock lost 1.72% to Rs.2,604.10. Volumes stood at 20764 shares in the last session.
Adani Gas Ltd saw volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.86% to Rs.333.50. Volumes stood at 12.84 lakh shares in the last session.
WABCO India Ltd recorded volume of 2520 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock gained 11.12% to Rs.6,000.00. Volumes stood at 2963 shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32132 shares. The stock gained 2.37% to Rs.627.50. Volumes stood at 19905 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU