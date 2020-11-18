Volumes jump at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd saw volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32095 shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Gas Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 November 2020.

Prism Johnson Ltd saw volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32095 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.83.65. Volumes stood at 23987 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20276 shares. The stock lost 1.72% to Rs.2,604.10. Volumes stood at 20764 shares in the last session.

Adani Gas Ltd saw volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.86% to Rs.333.50. Volumes stood at 12.84 lakh shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd recorded volume of 2520 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock gained 11.12% to Rs.6,000.00. Volumes stood at 2963 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32132 shares. The stock gained 2.37% to Rs.627.50. Volumes stood at 19905 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)