Tata Teleservices partners with Zoom Video Communications

Tata Teleservices has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the world's leading frictionless video-first communications platform to offer an intuitive, scalable, and secure communications solution to enterprises and individuals alike. Tata Teleservices will leverage Zoom's robust and secure platform to address the growing collaboration requirements of Enterprises for seamless unified communications.

As a progressive digital enabler, Tata Teleservices has deep understanding of customer needs in the enterprise segment and this partnership will bring Zoom's world-class communications platform services such as Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars among others to Enterprises of all sizes enabling them to collaborate effectively within their teams and partners in India and globally.

Tata Teleservices and Zoom will address the Unified Communications needs of Enterprise customers, especially SMEs across the Country. The partnership will endeavor to provide solutions which will help drive customer agility, efficiency, and most importantly, happiness. Organizations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and Education will now have access to one-stop unified communications solutions backed by Tata Teleservices highly acclaimed 24/7 managed service support capabilities and trust.

